Iconic rock band Journey to perform at Thompson-Boling Arena in 2023

Tickets for the show go on sale on Friday, Oct. 21, at 10 a.m.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Journey, a legendary rock band, will perform in Knoxville on Feb. 17, 2023, for their 50th-anniversary tour.

Since 1973, Journey has earned 19 top-forty singles, 25 gold and platinum albums and has sold over 100 million albums globally. "Don't Stop Believin'" has been streamed over one billion times alone.

The band is stopping in 38 different cities during this tour and will be joined by the band Toto.

The show features Neal Schon, Jonathan Cain, Arnel Pineda, Jason Derlatka, Deen Castronovo and Todd Jensen. Steve Perry will not be performing.

"We are looking forward to hitting the road again with our very good friends Toto! Come join us for a special evening full of fun and Rockin’ good memories. See you soon Friends," Schon said in regard to the tour.