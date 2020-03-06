Just in time for the heat - Knoxville city pools open Saturday

Patrons will need to observe physical distancing practices including keeping 6 feet apart while out of the water.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — The city of Knoxville's two public pools -- Ed Cothren Pool and Inskip Pool -- open for the summer Saturday.

Openings were delayed this spring because of coronavirus concerns.

Patrons will need to observe physical distancing practices including keeping 6 feet apart while out of the water.

The Cothren Pool is at 1737 Reynolds St., and Inskip is at 4204 Bruhin Road.

Admission at Inskip is $4 per person; admission at Cothren is $3.

Groups and frequent visitors can get a discount through the "Splash Pass" deal.

The pools are set to be open this summer from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays through Saturday and 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Sundays, according to the city.

Due to previously scheduled maintenance, Cothren will be closed June 8 and 9.

While the pools are open, the playgrounds near them are not, according to the city, as a precaution against the potential spread of COVID-19. Restrooms will be open.

The city also said Wednesday that summer camps will start June 15.