Just in time for the heat - Knoxville city pools open Saturday

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — The city of Knoxville's two public pools -- Ed Cothren Pool and Inskip Pool -- open for the summer Saturday.
Openings were delayed this spring because of coronavirus concerns.
Patrons will need to observe physical distancing practices including keeping 6 feet apart while out of the water.
The Cothren Pool is at 1737 Reynolds St., and Inskip is at 4204 Bruhin Road.
Admission at Inskip is $4 per person; admission at Cothren is $3.
Groups and frequent visitors can get a discount through the "Splash Pass" deal.
The pools are set to be open this summer from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays through Saturday and 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Sundays, according to the city.
Due to previously scheduled maintenance, Cothren will be closed June 8 and 9.
While the pools are open, the playgrounds near them are not, according to the city, as a precaution against the potential spread of COVID-19. Restrooms will be open.
The city also said Wednesday that summer camps will start June 15.
After 10 a.m. Friday, June 5, parents can call their preferred camp providers. There's more information here.