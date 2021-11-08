x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Entertainment

Kelsea Ballerini joins Dolly Parton on audiobook of 'Run, Rose, Run'

Ballerini voices the character, AnnieLee, according to a post on her Instagram. Dolly voices a character named Ruthanna.

TENNESSEE, USA — Back in August, Dolly Parton announced she had teamed up with best-selling mystery author James Patterson to co-write a mystery/thriller novel called "Run, Rose, Run." 

Now, the Smoky Mountain songbird has invited a fellow East Tennessean to the project.

Knoxville native and award-winning singer-songwriter Kelsea Ballerini will join Dolly in voicing characters on the "Run, Rose, Run" audiobook.

Ballerini voices the character, AnnieLee, according to a post on her Instagram. Dolly voices a character named Ruthanna.

The story centers around a young singer/songwriter "on the rise and on the run" as she moves to Nashville in search of fame.

"Run, Rose, Run" is scheduled for its first-edition release on March 7, 2022. You can find various ways to pre-order a copy on Little, Brown and Company's website at this link.

Dolly is also releasing an album of 12 original songs made specifically for the novel.

Related Articles

In Other News

Most Popular Royal Baby Names for 2021 Revealed!