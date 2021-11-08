Kelsea Ballerini joins Dolly Parton on audiobook of 'Run, Rose, Run'

Ballerini voices the character, AnnieLee, according to a post on her Instagram. Dolly voices a character named Ruthanna.

TENNESSEE, USA — Back in August, Dolly Parton announced she had teamed up with best-selling mystery author James Patterson to co-write a mystery/thriller novel called "Run, Rose, Run."

Now, the Smoky Mountain songbird has invited a fellow East Tennessean to the project.

Knoxville native and award-winning singer-songwriter Kelsea Ballerini will join Dolly in voicing characters on the "Run, Rose, Run" audiobook.

The story centers around a young singer/songwriter "on the rise and on the run" as she moves to Nashville in search of fame.

"Run, Rose, Run" is scheduled for its first-edition release on March 7, 2022. You can find various ways to pre-order a copy on Little, Brown and Company's website at this link.

Dolly is also releasing an album of 12 original songs made specifically for the novel.