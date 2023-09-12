Kelsea Ballerini coming home to Knoxville for one-night-only concert at Thompson-Boling Arena

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville's own Kelsea Ballerini is coming home for her first headlining arena show!
Ballerini announced a one-night-only concert on Nov. 2 at Thompson-Boling Arena called "The Homecoming Show."
Tickets go on sale on Sept. 15 at 10 a.m. EST on Ticketmaster, according to a release from Thompson-Boling Arena.
Officials said Ingrid Andress and Georgia Webster will open the show.
“Throughout the last decade and four albums, there has been a consistent ode to my hometown. Whether it be lyrically like in ‘half of my hometown’ or celebrating milestone moments in venues like my high school, the Tennessee Theater, or the Civic Center, it’s always been incredibly important to me to go back to the place that let me go to chase my dream. Playing Thompson-Boling has been on my bucket list since I was a little kid watching my favorite musicians come through town and is the perfect place to celebrate such a bookmark year and kick off a new level of touring,” Ballerini said in the release.