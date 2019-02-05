NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville native country singer Kelsea Ballerini recently sat down with 10News anchor Beth Haynes to reflect on becoming the newest member of the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, as well as talk about her recent touring success:

Kelsea Ballerini: “Hi there!”

Beth Haynes: “Hey! You’re an official member of the Opry. How are you feeling about that?”

Kelsea Ballerini: “It’s crazy. I mean, I’m a very goal and dream oriented person and feel like that’s always kind of been what’s driven me. As an aspiring singer, songwriter in country music, the Opry is at the very top of my bucket list, you know. So, I remember when I put my first single out, I was always really vocal about wanting to play here, wanting to somehow be a part of this world. And, the Opry reached out really early on and let me come play here and debut here before I even had a hit, so they been to me already family ever since, but we just get to make it official.”

Beth Haynes: “You’re the youngest member of the Opry. Do you feel like you’re on the fast track?”

Kelsea Ballerini: “I feel like it’s all happened relatively quickly because it’s only been 5 years since I put out my first single. Honestly, just watching it grow from writing songs in my bedroom by myself to getting to write songs with people who inspired me to write songs. And, going to concerts and sitting in the nose bleeds to getting to perform with those people that I went to go see, that’s been the craziest part. Tonight is going to be one of those moments with someone who haven’t sang with yet and I’m freaking out about”

Beth Haynes: “Tonight’s Opry induction will be unforgettable, but the night Little Big Town invited you to the Opry was special, too. I loved your reaction.”

Kelsea Ballerini: “It’s really hard to surprise me. Karen (Little Big Town) had text me a couple of weeks before asking if I’d sing ‘Girl Crush’ with them because I covered it all last year on tour. I was like yes! I’m close with them and I love that song. I was so in that moment trying to be present and not mess up their song on that stage with them. Then, at the very end they started singing my name and I’m like-uh, this is a different lyric and they asked me and I was like – I’ve watched it back a million times and you can see my face process it and then cry.”

Beth Haynes: “Unfortunately, your husband- country star Morgan Evans couldn’t be here tonight.”

Kelsea Ballerini: “Yes, he’s busy! Me and Morgan are both just head down go right now. We’re at the phase of life where we’re just trying to work as hard as we can to bring our music to as many people as we can. However, he did deliver flowers to me.”

Beth Haynes: “In addition to the Opry induction, you’ve opened for Kelly Clarkson this year and even had a cross over hit with The Chainsmokers.”

Kelsea Ballerini: “Yes! They just text me because the song went platinum today which is really cool. I love collaborations. Music is music. I think as a songwriter it’s important for me to be able to know what’s going on in every genre and be influenced by it.”

Beth Haynes: “Your ‘Miss Me More’ tour goes through May. Then what?

Kelsea Ballerini: “I’m going to make a record. I’m going to take a minute. I’ve toured every summer for the last 5 years. I’m going to take this summer to just be 25, write about it and make the best album I can make. The first single will be later this year.”

Beth Haynes: “You always bring your music back home to Knoxville. Why?”

Kelsea Ballerini: “I get to bring every tour I do back to Knoxville-I’ll always do that. I think it’s important to check back in with your family, your friends and where you grew up.”

Kelsea says to look for several more non-country collaborations on her next album as she continues to expand her horizons, stretching her country roots.