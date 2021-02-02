Kicking off 'Gator Hator' week in style

One of college football's oldest rivalries continues to create positive outcomes.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee is gearing up to play one of its biggest rivals this weekend, the Florida Gators. That means this week kicks off Gator hater week - something fans have loved to do for decades but it's more than just a hard-core competition. The old rivalry continues to create positive outcomes.

To kick off the Fifteenth Annual ‘Gator Hator’ Week, The Scarecrow Foundation held a benefit fashion show. “Gator Hator week, so they do a whole week to benefit to benefit local food banks,” Jaime Hemsley, president of Gage model and Talent Agency, said.

Every year, this event benefits the Love Kitchen, a local nonprofit that provides meals, clothing and emergency food packages to homebound, homeless and unemployed persons.

Terri Mauk is the executive director of Xhunger.com, working alongside the Scarecrow Foundation, to put an end to hunger in East Tennessee while having some fun. “That camaraderie that’s coming up before Saturday’s game. You know just kind of take it and have all the fun you can,” Mauk said.

While it is fun to throw some shade on the Gators this week, Mauk said, ‘Gator Hator’ week is really about helping others. “It’s really about helping those with food insecurity issues, but this was just a way to bring more draw to it because of the Gator Hator week.”

More than 125 fashionistas got to strut their stuff for a good cause and many of these models work as volunteers too. "We actually help them by providing volunteers and raising money," Mauk said. But it goes beyond just the fashion show, the Scarecrow Foundation holds charitable events each day this week.

"It's a week to celebrate football and while also doing entertainment for a cause, which is the key works for the scarecrow foundation,” Hemsley said.

The scarecrow foundation celebrates ‘Gator Hator’ week all week long. You can be a part of the fun too. For a complete list of charitable events, click here.