KISS is coming to Knoxville!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Rock 'n' roll band KISS is coming to Knoxville!

The show is a part of the band's End of The Road Tour. They will perform at Thompson-Boling arena on Nov. 24, 2023.

The band has announced that this tour is the final time they will perform together as a group.

Presale tickets will be available starting Monday, March 6, at 10 a.m.

General on-sale tickets will be available starting Friday, March 10 at 10 a.m.