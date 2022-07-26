x
Knoxville actress to star in "A League of Their Own" series

Dale Dickey plays Beverley in the new Prime Video show that premieres on August 12.
Credit: Prime Video Youtube

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It's been 30 years since "A League of Their Own" starring Tom Hanks and Geena Davis first premiered. 

Now, Prime Video is getting ready to update the classic with a new show featuring Knoxville native Dale Dickey.

"A League of Their Own" is a sports comedy-drama that tells the story of a team in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League. The film is preserved as part of the United States National Film Registry. 

Dale Dickey plays a chaperone named Beverly in the Prime Video show. 

The show premieres on August 12. You can watch the trailer below. 

