Knoxville actress to star in "A League of Their Own" series

Dale Dickey plays Beverley in the new Prime Video show that premieres on August 12.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It's been 30 years since "A League of Their Own" starring Tom Hanks and Geena Davis first premiered.

Now, Prime Video is getting ready to update the classic with a new show featuring Knoxville native Dale Dickey.

"A League of Their Own" is a sports comedy-drama that tells the story of a team in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League. The film is preserved as part of the United States National Film Registry.

Dale Dickey plays a chaperone named Beverly in the Prime Video show.