Rock's visit is a part of his "Ego Death Tour 2023."

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Chris Rock is coming to Knoxville!

The comedian will perform at the Tennessee Theatre on Feb. 25, 2023, at 8 p.m.

Rock's visit is a part of his "Ego Death Tour 2023."

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 10 a.m. You can purchase them here.

There is an overall eight-ticket limit for the event, according to Ticketmaster.