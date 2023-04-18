Knoxville welcomes film fest this fall

Film Fest Knox runs from Nov. 10-12 at the Regal Riviera theater in Downtown Knoxville.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Knoxville will be hosting a brand new film festival this fall.

Film Fest Knox will run from Nov. 10–12, at the Regal Riviera in Downtown Knoxville.

According to Visit Knoxville, the three-day event will focus on regional work, and showcase critically acclaimed new films and film restorations from around the world.

“We are proud to partner with Regal to host the screenings for Film Fest Knox,” said Kim Bumpas, president of Visit Knoxville. “The downtown Riviera location will provide a premier experience to filmmakers and attendees, achieving our goals to showcase Knoxville via the festival.”

A major component of the festival is the Feature Competition, Visit Knoxville said in a release. Six of the feature films shown at Film Fest Knox will be curated to compete against each other for the title of best feature. The winner of the Feature Competition will receive an Oscar-qualifying theatrical release at a Regal theatre to be determined.

According to Visit Knoxville, Film Fest Knox will also be launching the “Elev8or Pitch” as part of the festival’s events. A jury of film industry professionals will evaluate team submissions of a one-minute elevator pitch for a feature film followed by a seven-minute standalone short. The top 20 teams will have their films screened in a block during the festival. Awards for various categories will be presented on the final night of the festival.