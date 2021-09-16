Knoxville Film Festival to kick off weekend of local and internationally-made movies

The festival will last until September 19, with several movies ranging from documentaries, full-length documentaries and short films.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — People across East Tennessee will have a chance to spend time with fellow film fans starting Thursday, as they kick off a weekend filled with movies. It marks the start of the Knoxville Film Festival, an annual tradition bringing together filmmakers and audiences.

It will last until September 19 as the Regal Downtown West Cinema 8 theater. On Thursday, participants held a mixer until 8 p.m. where creators could mingle with other filmmakers. Then, Friday featured three blocks of films.

The first features a narrative film called "A Place Called Home." Then, people will be able to watch a short documentary about ADHD and Anxiety, directed by Katelin Chadwell. Afterward, audiences will be able to enjoy a documentary about a high school wrestling program, "The Price of Legacy: Wrestling with a Dynasty."

Saturday's presentations are mostly short films, with most running for around 15 minutes. The box office will be open between 9:30 a.m. and 9 p.m. for a full day of independent filmmaking.

Sunday marks the final days of presentations, along with an award ceremony at 7 p.m.

Last year's event was held virtually due to COVID-19, but this year it will be held in person. Officials recommend people wear masks but are not requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.