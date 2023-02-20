Guns N' Roses to perform at Thompson-Boling in September

Presale tickets are available on Wednesday, Feb. 22. General tickets become available on Friday, Feb. 24 at 10 a.m.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Rock band Guns N' Roses will perform at Thompson-Boling arena.

The show, which is on Sept. 12, 2023, is part of the band's 2023 world tour.

Presale tickets are available on Wednesday, Feb. 22. General tickets become available on Friday, Feb. 24 at 10 a.m. You can buy them here.

Guns N' Roses' debut album "Appetite for Destruction" stands out as the best-selling U.S. debut album and the 11th best-selling U.S. album of all time.