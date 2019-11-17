The Knoxville Pokémon Group spent Saturday trying to "catch 'em all" for a cause.

For the second year, trainers searched far and wide at Fountain City Park celebrating Pokémon GO Community Day.

Players got the chance to catch rare Pokémon, but those in Knoxville took it to another level by raising money for the Lions Club.

Fans said it was like a family out there.

"It just gets you out of the house. It brings people together. If you look around, there's crazy amounts of people," said Bradley Smithey, a Pokémon GO player. "For me it's nostalgia, going back to old school, when I was growing up it was all Pokémon."

Pikachu even made an appearance!

