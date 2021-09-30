Knoxville Southern Living Showcase benefits Sertoma Center and Susannah’s House

Southern Living selected home builder Mike Stevens to create the southern-style house. Proceeds from self-guided tours benefit two local nonprofits in October.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Northshore Town Center in West Knoxville has even more curb appeal thanks to the addition of Southern Living’s 2021 Showcase Home. The national publication selected home builder Mike Stevens to create the southern-style house.

This multi-generational home features a guest house, hobby garden, dog grooming station, and a children’s play area in the backyard.

The 5,029 square foot, three-level home is fully decorated and open for self-guided tours Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from September 30 - October 31 from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m.

Ticket prices are $10 and can be purchased through Eventbrite. Children 12 and under are free. Proceeds will support two Knoxville nonprofits, Sertoma Center and Susannah’s house, as well as Operation FINALLY HOME.

The Southern Living Showcase Home is located at 9722 Clingmans Dome Drive, Knoxville, Tennessee in the Northshore Town Center.