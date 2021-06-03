Knoxville woman joins creatives on season three of "Making It"

Local beauty and lifestyle blogger Maria Antoinette joins creatives on season three of "Making It" with Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knoxville lifestyle and beauty blogger, Maria Antoinette, will join other creatives in the third season of "Making It," a game show where people compete for a grand prize and the title of "Master Maker."

The show is hosted by Emmy nominees Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman. Eight contestants compete on the show and the winner gets to return home with a $100,000 grand prize.

Antoinette is a beauty, DIY and lifestyle blogger that lives with her husband and son in Knoxville. She runs her own website and has a reach of over 350,000 fans. Her personal blog includes content ranging from beauty tips to DIY projects.

Before launching her own blog, Antoinette lived with her single mother in St. Louis, Mo. where she learned how to help her mother around the house.

Later, she enrolled in multiple courses and learned different skills. She worked in a corporate job before deciding to follow her dream to become a cosmetologist.

Antoinette has worked as a textured hair expert, braiding and stylizing hair for celebrities and models. Her work has appeared everywhere from The Lifetime Network to global campaigns. After working years as a stylist, she launched her own digital imprint.

Antoinette is one of eight contestants for this season of "Making It." Every episode revolves around a central theme that draws inspiration from hugely popular, nationwide trends in crafting and DIY.

Each of the makers must overcome challenges to assemble a creative craft that fits the theme of the week and impresses the judges. New this season is the "Mega Craft," which is a project that will span an entire episode. This will give makers a better opportunity to demonstrate their skills on larger-scale projects.