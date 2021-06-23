Let the music play: WDVX's free Blue Plate Special concerts resume

The one-hour shows, which were scrubbed because of COVID-19, resumed Wednesday.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Blue Plate Special, a beloved music tradition in Knoxville, is finally back with the abatement of COVID-19 cases in the community.

"It's great to be back," WDVX DJ Red Hickey told WBIR.

The free noon shows put on by community radio station WDVX resumed Wednesday with a performance by Brian Clay at the Knoxville Visitors Center at the corner of Gay Street and Summit Hill Drive.

Another show is set for noon Thursday by Grace Pettis and Brock Gonyea, also at the visitors center.

Then on Friday, longtime Knoxville musician Todd Steed will perform noon to 1 p.m. with the Suns of Phere at Barley's in the Old City.

Hickey said the shows are coming back "a little bit slowly" -- on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays -- as live music eases back onto the scene. The pace likely will pick up to more regular weekly daily shows as time goes on.