KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Big Ears announced the complete lineup for the 2020 festival on Tuesday.
The festival runs from March 26 -29, 2020 in Downtown Knoxville.
Tickets go on sale on Thursday, Oct. 10 at 12 p.m. More information on purchasing tickets can be found here.
The event hosts over 100 concerts at a dozen or so downtown venues as well as an extensive program of films, literary events, talks and discussions, workshops, exhibitions, interactive experiences and more throughout the weekend, according to the Big Ears website.
The 2020 lineup:
- 75 Dollar Bill
- Andrew Cyrille
- Annette Peacock
- Anthony Braxton 75: A Celebration
- Areni Agbabian
- Aurora Nealand & The Royal Roses
- Bang On A Can All-Stars
- Caroline Shaw & Sō Percussion
- Caterina Barbieri
- Christian Scott
- Damo Suzuki Network with the Sound Carriers
- Dan Weiss Starebaby
- Daniel Pioro & Valgeir Siguròssen
- Devendra Banhart
- Dos Santos
- Efterklang
- Electric Appalachia (William Tyler / Mary Lattimore)
- Gyan Riley
- Harriet Tubman
- Jaimie Branch's Fly or Die
- Jason Moran: The Harlem Hellfighters
- Jeff Parker and The New Breed
- Joe Henry's 115th Dream
- Joshua Abrams & Natural Information Society
- Kim Myhr: You | me
- Kronos Quartet
- Marc Ribot
- Maurice Louca
- Mdou Moctar
- Meredith Monk
- Moonlight Benjamin
- MSSV (Mike Baggetta, Stephen Hodges, Mike Watt)
- Múm
- Myra Melford's Snowy Egret
- MZM (Miya Masaoka, Zeena Parkins, Myra Melford)
- Nadah El Shazly
- Nathalie Joachim & Spektral Quartet
- nief-norf
- Paul Lazar's Cage Shuffle
- Peter Brötzmann
- Sarah Davachi
- Saul Williams
- Shabaka & the Ancestors
- Sons of Chipotle (John Paul Jones & Anssi Karttunen)
- Sound for Andy Warhol's KISS (Kim Gordon, Bill Nace, Steve Gunn, John Truscinski)
- Steve Coleman and Five Elements
- Sudan Archives
- Tamino
- Terry Riley
- The Haden Triplets
- The Necks
- Thundercat
- Tindersticks
- Xylouris White
Big Ears said there could be more announced in the near future.