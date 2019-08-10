KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Big Ears announced the complete lineup for the 2020 festival on Tuesday.

The festival runs from March 26 -29, 2020 in Downtown Knoxville.

Tickets go on sale on Thursday, Oct. 10 at 12 p.m. More information on purchasing tickets can be found here.

The event hosts over 100 concerts at a dozen or so downtown venues as well as an extensive program of films, literary events, talks and discussions, workshops, exhibitions, interactive experiences and more throughout the weekend, according to the Big Ears website.

The 2020 lineup:

75 Dollar Bill

Andrew Cyrille

Annette Peacock

Anthony Braxton 75: A Celebration

Areni Agbabian

Aurora Nealand & The Royal Roses

Bang On A Can All-Stars

Caroline Shaw & Sō Percussion

Caterina Barbieri

Christian Scott

Damo Suzuki Network with the Sound Carriers

Dan Weiss Starebaby

Daniel Pioro & Valgeir Siguròssen

Devendra Banhart

Dos Santos

Efterklang

Electric Appalachia (William Tyler / Mary Lattimore)

Gyan Riley

Harriet Tubman

Jaimie Branch's Fly or Die

Jason Moran: The Harlem Hellfighters

Jeff Parker and The New Breed

Joe Henry's 115th Dream

Joshua Abrams & Natural Information Society

Kim Myhr: You | me

Kronos Quartet

Marc Ribot

Maurice Louca

Mdou Moctar

Meredith Monk

Moonlight Benjamin

MSSV (Mike Baggetta, Stephen Hodges, Mike Watt)

Múm

Myra Melford's Snowy Egret

MZM (Miya Masaoka, Zeena Parkins, Myra Melford)

Nadah El Shazly

Nathalie Joachim & Spektral Quartet

nief-norf

Paul Lazar's Cage Shuffle

Peter Brötzmann

Sarah Davachi

Saul Williams

Shabaka & the Ancestors

Sons of Chipotle (John Paul Jones & Anssi Karttunen)

Sound for Andy Warhol's KISS (Kim Gordon, Bill Nace, Steve Gunn, John Truscinski)

Steve Coleman and Five Elements

Sudan Archives

Tamino

Terry Riley

The Haden Triplets

The Necks

Thundercat

Tindersticks

Xylouris White

Big Ears said there could be more announced in the near future.