KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Abigail and Devin are always in tune, especially when it comes to playing music.

And there is no shortage of competition for these 13-year-old twins.

"She's older than me by 13 minutes, so I like to call her my little sister because she's shorter than me," Devin laughed.

Devin and Abigail are close, but they don't always get to spend much time together.

"You're in middle school still trying to figure out who you are," Devin said.

The siblings are just two of more than 100 children on the waiting list for mentors with Big Brothers Big Sisters of East Tennessee, but there are not enough volunteers.

"Just having someone to talk to helps a lot," Abigail said.

Abigail would tell you her brother has a big personality.

"He has a great sense of humor, and he just tries to make everything positive and happy," she said.

"I'm a redhead, and everybody loves redheads," Devin joked.

Devin thinks the world of his sister.

"She is very entertaining and fun," he said.

They are hoping for mentors just like them.

"I like to watch videos of people doing hair, just artist stuff," Abigail said.

"Maybe like go hunting or maybe go to a museum or something. Something fun," Devin said.

So, if you have a couple hours to commit two or three times a month, maybe you, Devin and Abigail can live a little.

Click here to become a mentor with Big Brothers Big Sisters of East Tennessee.