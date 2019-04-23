KNOXVILLE, Tenn — On the playground outside her school, Josheiana feels right at home with her big sister, and Kristy Dubose instantly feels like a kid again.

"I've never had a sister-experience being an only child," Dubose said.

The two were matched through Big Brothers Big Sisters of East Tennessee when Josheiana was in kindergarten.

Kristy and Josheiana making silly faces during one of their first meetings.

Kristy Dubose

"I've loved watching her grow up and seeing her from a 5-year-old until now a 9-year-old. She's helped me learn how to just be a good person," Dubose said.

Josheiana has three sisters of her own, but her relationship with Dubose has grown into something special.

"We play games and make things," Josheiana said.

"Probably slime is a fun one I've done recently, just like some goop that we made over Christmastime," Dubose smiled. "It was rainbow slime so that one was pretty fun."

Josheiana making homemade slime.

Kristy Dubose

Dubose has a unique perspective on fun, working for Big Brothers Big Sisters of East Tennessee for the last four years.

"It's really cool just to see all of these matches and hear some of the things they've gone through and then also be in a match as well. I feel like I can relate to a lot of our bigs. Trying to figure out how to be a better big sister, it's nice to have all these great examples," Dubose said.

Josheiana thinks Dubose is already pretty great.

"Nice, cool, sweet and funny," Josheiana said as she described her big sister.

A combination that makes this pair the perfect match.

"She's the best sister I could ask for!" Dubose said.

More than 100 children in our area are waiting to be matched with mentors, but there are not enough volunteers.

Click here to become a mentor with Big Brothers Big Sisters of East Tennessee.