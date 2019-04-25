Music superstar Taylor Swift is expected to make an announcement, at any moment, at The Gulch in downtown Nashville.

We have no idea what it is.

Swift had a countdown clock on her website leading up to the announcement which was supposed to begin at 9 a.m. You can watch the announcement when it happens on the WBIR Facebook page.

The announcement could be linked to a new album.

For now, we wait and watch in the hopes the "I Knew You Were Trouble" singer lets us know what's up.

Is she dropping an album? Pullin' a Biden and running in 2020? Has she made up with Kim? Is Joe there with her? Is she, in fact, disguised as a crazy Swiftie in the crowds, waiting to reveal herself?

Who knows. Is this in my head? I don't know what to think.

Looks like we have bad blood until she shows up.

In the words of T-Swift herself: "I'll keep waiting, for you but you never come."