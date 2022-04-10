Loretta Lynn's public memorial announced

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Country Music Television announced Loretta Lynn's public memorial service on Friday.
“Coal Miner's Daughter: A Celebration of the life and music of Loretta Lynn" will be held on Oct. 30 at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville.
The two-hour live event will begin at 7 p.m. and be shown commercial-free on CMT. Jenna Bush Hager will host the event.
Darius Rucker, Keith Urban, Faith Hill and many others are scheduled to appear.
Loretta Lynn died on Oct. 4 at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tenn. She was 90 years old.