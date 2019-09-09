WALLAND, Tenn — Country singer Luke Bryan will return to East Tennessee for a show at Blackberry Farm this winter.

The show, which is slated for Dec. 11, comes with a catch. Tickets are $300 and you have to purchase a minimum three-night stay at the farm.

Blackberry Farm's website said guests can "enjoy a rare opportunity to sing along to his heartfelt lyrics and take in his energetic personality in a setting you can’t experience anywhere else."

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, Sept. 10 at 10 a.m. EST.