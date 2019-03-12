KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The legendary southern rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd will play at Thompson-Boling Arena on May 1, 2020 as part of their 'Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour.'

General sale for tickets to the Knoxville show starts on Dec. 13 at 10 a.m.

The tour starts in Savannah, GA on March 07, 2020 and will take the band across the U.S., ending in Orlando, Fl.

"We’ve said we want to play every venue and market we've ever visited around the world one last time and even some places we haven’t, so we get to see all of Skynyrd Nation," Johnny Van Zant said in a press release, the band's lead singer. "We are getting close!"

Lynyrd Skynyrd will be the latest high-profile band to play at Thomspon-Boling Arena. Others include Jason Aldean and Elton John.

