Chevy Chase returning to Knoxville in December for a 'Christmas Vacation' screening and Q&A

The event will be held at the Knoxville Civic Auditorium on Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 22.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Break out your Marty Moose mugs and polish your snow saucers, because Clark Griswold is coming to town.

An Evening with Chevy Chase is coming to the Knoxville Civic Auditorium on Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. to host a screening of "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" on its 32nd Anniversary. The star will host a Q&A session after the screening to give people a look behind the scenes of the film and to share some of his favorite memories.

Tickets will be available through Ticketmaster.com. Presales begin Thursday, Oct. 21 at 10 a.m., and general sales begin on Friday, Oct. 22 at 10 a.m.