WARNING: Minor spoil alerts are ahead.

The 'Avengers: Endgame', the Marvel movie everyone has been talking about has finally made it to theaters. If your bladder can't make it through the three hours and 58 seconds of the movie, we have referred to our friends at CBS News for the best potty break moments during the movie.

Let's be honest: No real Marvel fan wants to miss any part of the movie. But, you gotta go when you gotta go. So here are the best moments to take a quick break in order to not miss the major plot points of the film.

Quick note: If you have to take a break, do not wait until the last hour - it's too late and you're going to miss a large part of the action and story plot.

San Francisco title card:

It has been advised that when the San Francisco title card comes on screen in the first 30 minutes of the movie, you won't miss much. The focus is on Ant-Man and plot points moviegoers are already familiar with.

The Hulk has lunch:

While it's expected to be a funny, cringe-worthy scene, the Hulk having lunch with a few of the characters is a good 15-minute break moment.

Tony and Pepper talking:

When Tony Stark and Pepper Potts start talking a little over an hour into the movie, it's a good character-building moment, but also a good time for a quick break since it's not super important for the overall plot. That is, unless you just really happen to like the couple.

New Jersey title card:

Last chance. Go now or forever hold your bladder. Well, at least not until the end of the movie. It's a nostalgic scene but an easy part to navigate the rest of the movie once you get back.

No post-credit scene:

We repeat- there is no scene at the end of the credits. So you don't feel a need to hold your bladder in case you've waited throughout the entire three hours to rush the bathroom.

You could always take Paul Rudd's advice and use a popcorn bucket so you don't miss any of the action. But, it's probably not well-advised.

