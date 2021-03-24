It's not a trick! Central Cinema to reopen April 1

Regal Cinemas also announced plans to re-open theaters in April, with some opening as soon as April 2.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Early in the pandemic, the screen went dark at Central Cinema and stayed dark for several months. Yet, the projector may shine again soon.

The owners of Central Cinema announced that the theater will reopen on April 1, with some new safety restrictions in place. Moviegoers will be required to wear masks while enjoying their favorite classic films, and the theater will operate at 40% capacity.

To celebrate the reopening of the theater, officials said that moviegoers will be able to see "April Fool's Day" on April 1 and April 2 for only $5. Starting April 2, moviegoers will also be able to see "Back to the Future."

They will also host a showing on Minari, which earned six Oscar nominations, on April 3.

"I think it's good overall that the theaters are opening back up," said William Mahaffey, the program manager of Central Cinema. "Besides the fact that I want the industry to do well as a whole, I enjoy going to the movies, not just at my own theater. I would like to go back to Regal and see some of the big blockbusters."