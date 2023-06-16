Knoxville man composes music for trailers of big Hollywood productions

In 2020, a track Caleb Swift composed was used to promote "Godzilla vs. Kong." His journey as a composer has not slowed down since.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Some of the biggest sounds in the box office are created in Caleb Swift's south Knoxville home.

Born into a musical family, Swift learned to play the piano at three years old. It wasn't until 2020 that a track he composed was used in a movie trailer for the first time: "Godzilla vs. Kong."

"I literally jumped up and down. I called my wife and I called my mom, and it was just pure elation," Swift recalled. "Then I spent about the next hour and a half just rewatching it and rewatching it and rewatching it."

Swift played piano and cello throughout his school years. He began dabbling in music production a few years ago. "As I got older, I started really developing an interest in composition and musical production and creation. I liked writing my own tunes, my own songs," Swift explained.

Now, he has composed music for trailers of productions such as "Doctor Strange," "Transformers" and "House of Dragon."

As a composer for trailers of the most anticipated films in Hollywood, Swift finds his inspiration in East Tennessee.

"You think Dolly Parton," Swift said. "I feel like there's at least one performing artist every day in Market Square," he added.

From the mountains of East Tennessee to the hills of Hollywood and back to South Knoxville, Swift is proving: there is no telling where your passion will take you.

"Every day I get to do this is just an opportunity in itself, and I appreciate all the people of Knoxville for being so kind and letting me be a part of this gracious community," Swift said.