TAMPA, Fla. — Audiences across Florida probably had a few chills and, yes, they were multiplying upon seeing quite the iconic duo.

Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta reunited this weekend to reprise their "Grease" characters in the Rydell High School reunion we've all been waiting for: "Meet and Grease" sing-a-long shows.

In an Instagram picture published Friday, Newton-John was seen wearing Sandy's yellow skirt and white blouse while Travolta wore Danny's all-black leather jacket.

The pair performed Coral Sky Amphitheater in West Palm Beach, Florida, with a performance set in Tampa on Saturday.

"First time in costume since we made the movie ! So excited!!" Newton-John wrote

The third and final Florida "Meet and Grease" event is scheduled for Sunday in Jacksonville.

"Grease" originally debuted in 1978.

