CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. — After doing the same thing for 71 years, it's likely you'll become an expert at it.

Charles Horner, 86, will tell you his handmade instruments aren't anything special, but his customers would tell you differently.

He says his playing skills are dull, but his self-taught making skills are still sharp.

"Me?" Horner asked, laughing about his playing. "I'd just soon not hear it."

"I got the idea, you might say, in 1948," Horner said.

Charles Horner was 15 in 1948.

"I didn't have the foggiest notion of what I was getting into," Horner said.

By the time he turned 86, he'd spent 71 years hand making fiddles and other string instruments.

"Here's one of the prettiest things I've ever made," Horner said, as he held up a fiddle he'd personally played for years.

"It's one of the prettiest shapes I've ever seen," Horner said.

With every contour and every piece of wood, Horner makes sure each one finds a musician to match.

"Everybody don't hear the same thing," Horner said.

He said no two are alike.

"When I was in good shape--I'm getting old now, it takes a pretty good while now," Horner said. "I used to be able to do one, have it ready to varnish, in about 100 hours."

He says the process starts with the logger cutting the tree down.

"It has to be seasoned a long time," Horner said. "I don't really like to use wood unless it's at least ten years old."

The tools he uses have specific sizes and curves to match whatever piece he's working on.

"They all have a job to do," Horner said. "I made sort of a cornbread living out of it."

He says the process has held his interest all these years.

"You don't get tired of it," Horner said. "It's something to do every day."

Every day, he exercises patience.

"And you work and you work and you work," Horner said. "And you might not even get a very good one, but what you do, you see is you wait, and Joe Blow will come through the door, and that's what he's been looking for."

And that's why his message is hard work helps you stay sharp no matter your age.

"I'm trying to get better," Horner said. "I've learned lots of things, and I've met lots of people."

Horner makes instruments by appointment.

If you want an instrument made, give him a call at 865-354-0774.