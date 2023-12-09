Aerosmith postpones remaining farewell tour dates, including Knoxville, after Steven Tyler's vocal injury found to be more serious than thought

Aerosmith said all scheduled Peace Out shows had to be postponed until later next year.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Aerosmith will not be coming to Knoxville next January as originally planned after superstar singer Steven Tyler suffered a serious vocal injury last month.

The band was scheduled to play at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center on Jan. 13, 2024 as part of its farewell tour, Peace Out. That performance has been postponed along with all others that were scheduled.

Tyler seriously damaged his vocal cords during a show on Sept. 9, which originally prompted the band to postpone shows in Detroit, Chicago, North Carolina and elsewhere until he healed up.

However, on Sept. 29 the band announced Tyler's vocal injury was more serious than initially thought, saying he also fractured his larynx. This prompted the band to postpone all scheduled shows of Peace Out until sometime later in 2024.

"He is receiving the best medical treatment available to ensure his recovery is swift, but given the nature of a fracture, he is being told patience is essential," the band said.

The band said it would announce new dates once it knew more.

“I am heartbroken to not be out there with Aerosmith, my brothers and the incredible Black Crowes, rocking with the best fans in the world. I promise we will be back as soon as we can!" Tyler said.