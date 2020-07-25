Announcer's retirement marks end of an era at WSM Radio, Grand Ole Opry

His best instrument wasn't a fiddle — it was his own voice.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — It's the end of an era at WSM radio.

Host and Grand Ole Opry announcer Eddie Stubbs announced that he is retiring. His voice and the WSM signal touched listeners nationwide.

That voice and its passion and love for country music made Stubbs a faceless star on the late-night radio waves of WSM.

"I just thought it was time to spend my life with my wife Debbie while we're still relatively young," said Stubbs.

He's seen on TV announcing the Grand Old Opry. He came to Music City to play fiddle for country's queen Kitty Wells but his best instrument, his own voice, took him to a career in radio.

His knowledge of country music unmatched in Music City. Songs never sounded so good until Stubbs introduced them with little known facts.

"I just knew as a picker myself that a good song was about more than just the singer, so I wanted the audience to know about the rest of the band," said Stubbs.

He knows he'll miss it.

"I know it'll always be part of my soul," he said.