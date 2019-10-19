The University of Tennessee has opened up production seating at Neyland Stadium for Garth Brook's massively anticipated return to Knoxville on Nov. 16.

That means people who missed out on getting tickets during the last two rounds of sales will have another chance in the coming days.

Tickets for those remaining seats at Neyland go on sale Friday, Oct. 25 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster at this link.

All tickets are $94.95 through official Ticketmaster sales.

You'll likely need to be quick and lucky to scoop these tickets up, as the other tickets sold out almost immediately as eager fans and eager ticket scalpers alike rushed to reserve them.

In order to prepare, Ticketmaster recommends arriving to the site above at least 10 minutes early and to sign into your account in advance to speed up the purchase. You'll also want to check that your payment info is correct so you can quickly process through checkout.