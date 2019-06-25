Jeff Austin, the mandolinist and singer-songwriting co-founder of the Yonder Mountain String Band and founder of the Jeff Austin Band, has died at 45.

Austin's family made the announcement Tuesday, saying Austin passed away on June 24. On June 22, Austin reportedly had a medical emergency.

"He was a dear friend whose music touched the lives of so many, and will be sorely missed," his family said in a news release.

Jeff Austin was no stranger to East Tennessee, having performed numerous times in Knoxville at venues like Boyd's Jig and Reel.

Austin was a prominent neo-progressive bluegrass musician who rose to fame as a former founding member of the Yonder Mountain String Band. He left the band after 15 years in 2014.

Austin, a Chicago native, began his music career in college after meeting banjoist Dave Johnston -- who urged him to pick up a mandolin and sing in the band.

He would later form the Yonder Mountain String Band with Johnston, Ben Kaufmann and Adam Aijala -- and they released their debut album 'Elevation' in 1999.

His family is asking people to donate to the Jeff Austin Family Fund at this link.