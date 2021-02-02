Bob Dylan coming to Knoxville in November as part of latest world tour

Dylan will be performing at the Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum on November 10. Tickets go on sale October 1.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Legendary singer-songwriter Bob Dylan is bringing his world tour to Knoxville in November after announcing he is hitting the road again for the first time since 2019.

Dylan is set to perform at the Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum on November 10, 2021. Tickets for the show go on sale October 1 at noon through Ticketmaster. Ticket presales begin on September 30 at 10 a.m.

The "Rough and Rowdy Ways" world tour kicks off in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on November 2, and is planned to run through 2024.