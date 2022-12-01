Festival-goers ready for Bonnaroo’s return to the farm

Despite a scorching opening day and the promise of feels-like temperatures in the triple digits through the weekend, festival-goers were faithful.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MANCHESTER, Tenn. — After a pandemic and historic flooding canceled two consecutive festivals, Bonnaroo is back in Manchester and met with record-breaking heat.

On Wednesday tents lined Bonnaroo grounds for the first time in three years.

Despite a scorching opening day and the promise of feels-like temperatures in the triple digits through the weekend, festival-goers were faithful.

“Since last year was canceled, I owed it to Bonnaroo to come to this one,” Damon Heeter said.

“It’s worth it,” Olive Buchanan said.

The festival itself is equipped with dozens of water stations and medical tents. Attendees have their own tricks for staying cool.

“We have a shower that we use,” Allen Vincaurt said. “We use our cooler for the water. It feels good.”

“Before I leave my camp, I’m pounding five bottles of water,” Heeter said after acknowledging the heat “sucks.”

The Bonnaroo campgrounds opened Wednesday. The performances begin Thursday and will run through Sunday.