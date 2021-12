KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Country music star Keith Urban is coming to the Thompson-Boling Arena on October 14, 2022 as part of his "The Speed of Now" Tour.

CONCERT ALERT! @KeithUrban is bringing his Speed of Now Tour with special guest @IngridAndress to Thompson-Boling Arena on Friday, October 14, 2022! Tickets go on-sale Friday, December 10 at 10:00 am. 🎟️: https://t.co/lfwBBqEjGe pic.twitter.com/M9DYaJG3iH

Joining Urban will be country singer Ingrid Andress. Tickets will be going on-sale on December 10 at 10:00 a.m. You can purchase your tickets here when they are made available.