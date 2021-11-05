Dierks Bentley to perform at Cotton Eyed Joe in Knoxville on May 15

The country star is bringing back his High Times & Hangovers club tour with five shows and will be stopping in Knoxville on May 15.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Dierks Bentley will be coming to Knoxville this May!

The country singer/songwriter is bringing back his High Times & Hangovers club tour with five shows -- and will be performing at Cotton Eyed Joe on Saturday, May 15.

Ticket pre-sales for fan club members begin Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time, and tickets will then go on sale to the public on Friday, April 30 at 10 a.m. local time at dierks.com and Ticketmaster.

Bentley will also be playing at clubs in South Carolina, North Carolina and Florida starting May 11.

HIGH TIMES & HANGOVERS TOUR DATES:

5/11/21 Isle of Palms SC - Windjammer

5/12/21 Greenville, SC - Blindhorse Saloon

5/13/21 Charlotte, NC - Coyote Joe’s

5/14/21 Gainesville, FL - Knockin Boots

5/15/21 Knoxville, TN - Cotton Eyed Joe