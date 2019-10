Dolly fans, get ready! She and the Swedish electronic dance duo Galantis will be dropping a new song and music video on Friday!

Dolly Parton and Galantis are releasing the new song 'Faith (feat. Mr. Probz)' on iTunes and Spotify on Oct. 25. The official music video for the song also premieres Friday.

Dolly will also perform the song in a gospel medley at the Country Music Association Awards in Nashville on November 13.

