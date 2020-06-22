Drive-in concert series featuring Paisley, Rucker coming to Nashville in July

The artists will perform live on stage with fans watching from their vehicles.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A drive-in concert series starring Brad Paisley and Darius Rucker is coming to Nashville.

Nissian Stadium will be the location of the kickoff of the Live from the Drive-In concert series from Live Nation.

The artists will be performing full live sets from the parking lots of these venues. There will also be a “dedicated buffer space around each vehicle to ensure social distancing measures,” Live Nation said on Monday.

Tom See, who is the President Live Nation Venues – US Concerts, said they are seeing “a real eagerness from our fans and artists to safely get back to the concert experience.”

“We are excited to unveil Live From The Drive-In – a completely unique outdoor concert series that will allow fans to enjoy live shows again, while socially distanced. We have an incredible line-up of artists like Brad Paisley, Darius Rucker, Nelly, Jon Pardi and more, who all share our vision to continue to create once-in-a-lifetime moments for fans and are excited to get back to live music through this reimagined experience,” See said in a statement on Monday.

The concert lineup for Nashville includes:

Friday, July 10 – Jon Pardi

Saturday, July 11 – Brad Paisley

Sunday, July 12 – Darius Rucker