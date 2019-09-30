KNOXVILLE, Tenn — East Tennessee's talented youth showed off their skills Sunday at the Children in the Arts event in World's Fair Park.

One of the key artistic minds behind the event is Irena Linn. She is the director of the Tennessee Children's Dance Ensemble and said she has organized the event for at least 30 years.

It's her passion to help children discover the same magic and wonder that she found in the arts as a little girl.

"The arts are a major way for children to express themselves, to make themselves feel good, to learn confidence and leadership, and to communicate with other artists and with an audience," said Linn.

Proceeds went toward the Cure Sanfilippo Foundation.

Sanfilippo syndrome is a rare, but sometimes fatal condition, where the body is missing certain enzymes needed to break down some sugars. The performances were dedicated to Garrett Jablonski, a friend of the dance ensemble who passed away from the disease.

