Elton John in Knoxville concert rescheduled for April 8, 2022

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — After canceling because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Elton John has rescheduled his concert in Knoxville for April 8, 2022.

The legendary entertainers Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour will kick off in Europe in Sept. 21, 2021, in Berlin. He'll start the American leg of the tour in New Orleans on Jan. 19, 2022.

All tickets for the original performances will be honored, and ticket holders should receive more information soon. The original show sold out the day that tickets went on sale.

On social media, Elton John said, “I’ve been enjoying my time at home with the family while the world navigates its way through the COVID pandemic. But, I really miss being on the road and performing for my beloved fans in my Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour. While the scientists are making great progress, we are making big plans for a return to touring that will allow us to ensure the health and safety of everyone."