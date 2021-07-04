Country star Eric Church to perform in Knoxville on Nov. 12

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 7 at 10 a.m. at www.EricChurch.com.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A country music superstar is ready to get back on the road after the long break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year Eric Church will bring The Gather Again Tour to Thompson-Boling Arena on Nov. 12.

The concert is part of a full arena tour through 55 cities in the U.S. and Canada.

"Making the most of the long-awaited opportunity to 'gather again,' for the first time in his career Church will adopt an in-the-round set up, with the stage at the center of each arena floor in order to accommodate as many fans as possible," according to a press release.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 7 at 10 a.m. at www.EricChurch.com. Church Choir members may access tickets early via pre-sale on Tuesday, May 4 at 10 a.m.

“It became very clear to me that the only way to really get back to normal is through vaccinations. You’ve got to get needles in arms,” Church shared with Billboard in an April 3 cover story depicting the superstar getting his own second dose of the vaccine.

“I just want to play shows,” he continued. “Politics’ job is to divide – that’s how you win elections. Those things that unite us are music and sports. The times when, whether you’re a Democrat or Republican or whatever, you throw your arm around the person next to you. We need that. I need that.”