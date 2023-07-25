East TN artists, including Dolly Parton, sing together on newly released single

The "Heroes and Friends" project is by Daniel Grindstaff. The song, "Forever Young," features Paul Brewster and Dolly Parton.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A team of artists from East Tennessee teamed up to release a single meant to honor the good times and celebrate the next generation. It's named "Forever Young," a cover of the original Rod Stewart song released in 1988, and features Paul Brewster and Dolly Parton.

The single is part of a larger project by Daniel Grindstaff — named "Heroes and Friends." Grindstaff and Brewster are both from East Tennessee. Grindstaff performed the song and Brewster sang in it.

"He gives me a call and he's like, 'What are you thinking on harmony vocals?' I said, 'Well, I've got a few ideas. I just kind of hadn't got all that shaped up yet.' And he says, 'Man, I tell you what, this song needs it. It really needs Dolly.' And I said, 'Well, Paul, every song needs Dolly,'" said Grindstaff.

Brewster, a Grammy-award-winning artist from Knoxville, helped Grindstaff connect with Dolly Parton for the project. She decided to go to their studio and appear as a special guest on it, doing some harmonics work and singing some lines.

The song was released on July 25. Its vocals and snappy, popping string instruments are reminiscent of classic country and bluegrass. Her voice appears during the chorus, singing alongside Brewster.

"The message of the song is so important. It speaks to a parent's love, of overcoming adversity and leaning on the good times. You know, life's full of hills and valleys and to see this come from 'Point A' as just a thought in mind and something I really wanted to do, to the song being released — it, for a lack of better words, it's a dream come true," said Grindstaff.

He said the entire "Heroes and Friends" album will be tied to East Tennessee. Most of the artists on it are from East Tennessee, and some of the others appearing on it are from Middle Tennessee.

"The project itself is a collection of my last 22 years being involved on that side of music, and their influence on me," he said.