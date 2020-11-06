x
Garth Brooks will play one-night only concert at local drive-ins on June 27

Of course, the entertainer won't be there in person, but you can watch the show on the big screen.

TENNESSEE, USA — Thousands of Garth Brooks fans packed Neyland Stadium last fall to see the country music superstar in person. Now, in the time of COVID-19, there's a different way to enjoy some live virtual music.

Garth Brooks will do a one-night only drive-in concert on June 27 at drive-in theaters across the country. They include the drive-ins in Maryville and Athens.

The cost is $100 per vehicle, and that includes as many people as there are legal seatbelts. The show will begin at dusk, rain or shine.

Tickets go on sale June 19th at noon. 

To learn about show attendance guidelines and rules – please visit your local drive-in’s website.

Participating locations:

Parkway Drive-in
2909 East Kamar Alexander Pkwy,
Maryville, TN, 37804
https://www.facebook.com/ParkwayDriveIn/?fref=ts
https://www.parkwaydrivein.com/

Swingin' Midway Drive-in
2133 Highway 30 East,
Athens, TN, 37303
https://www.facebook.com/Swingin.Midway.DriveIn
http://www.swinginmidwaydrivein.com/

