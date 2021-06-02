Get ready to groove this summer with return of Summer Sessions concerts in Oak Ridge

The Summer Sessions concert series features bluegrass and Americana bands from throughout East Tennessee.

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — In 2020, Oak Ridge residents missed out on their chance to listen to bluegrass and Americana through the summer due to the pandemic. This year, officials said things will be different.

The Summer Sessions concert series will return on July 17 with Justin Moses and Sierra Hull, who comes from Byrdstown and who made her Opry debut at 10 years old. She is married to Moses and tours with him. The Po' Ramblin' Boys, a bluegrass band formed in the Great Smoky Mountains, will open for them.

Future concerts in the series are listed below:

August 21: Rodney Crowell & The Alex Leach Band

September 18: The Songs from the Road Band & Grassroots Gringos

October 23: Michael Cleveland, Flamekeeper and another band to be announced in September

The concert series is free and open to the public. They will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the Bissell Park Amphitheatre, in Oak Ridge. Attendees are invited to bring lawn chairs, and food trucks will be on-site. Bathrooms and beer tents will also be available.