Kelsea Ballerini is now officially the newest member of the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville.

The Knoxville native joins the legendary ranks that include Dolly Parton, Charlie Daniels, Carrie Underwood, Garth Brooks, Reba McEntire, Blake Shelton, and many others.

Speaking of Carrie Underwood -- Ballerini spilled the beans a little early that Underwood would be the one to formally induct her.

Underwood was met with booming cheers and applause from the Opry audience as she was called onto the stage to induct Ballerini.

"I want to thank the Grand Ole Opry for having me here to be a part of Kelsea's night," Underwood said. "I want to thank them for asking this talented, incredible, smart, sweet, beautiful woman to be a member."

Ballerini began to tear up as Underwood spoke, which seemed to make Underwood a little misty eyed herself!

There were several other moments where the magnitude of the honor overwhelmed Kelsea to tears.

"I'm so new, I'm such a baby artist. To be able to play this stage once is a dream, but to be able to know that I can play the stage in 30 years when the radio quits me and touring quits me... it's comforting and it's really beautiful," Ballerini said.

To seal the honor, Ballerini and Underwood sang Tricia Yearwood's 'Walkaway Joe' on the Opry stage.

Ballerini said she looks up to Underwood, saying she wouldn't be the artist she is today without her influence and that of other female artists who paved the way.

10News anchor Beth Haynes was in Nashville Tuesday night to watch the momentous occasion.

Ballerini had received the surprise invitation back in March from the group Little Big Town, who she had been performing "Girl Crush" with that night at the Opry.

At the end of the song, singer Karen Fairchild added a little flourish of her own... which came with a big surprise.

"Kelsea Ballerini, do you wanna join the Opry," she sang in harmony with the group.

Ballerini let out an enthusiastic 'Yes!' and wiped away tears as the crowd cheered.

"Absolutely unreal. I’ll post more when I have the words, but @opry I love you so much and you will forever be my family," Ballerini tweeted.

She first visited the Opry back when she was 13 with her mother, and says it was always one of her dreams to perform on stage there.

The induction is one of several big moments she'll have this week. On the heels of touring with Kelly Clarkson, she'll be heading out on her 'Miss Me More' tour alongside artist Brett Young with a show in Knoxville on Thursday at the Civic Coliseum.