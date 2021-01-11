Jolene, Jolene, Jolene! | Dolly Parton announces electronic remix of 'Jolene' made with LA-based artist

The remix was made with Destructo, a DJ whose discography includes songs with heavier beats paired with electronic tones.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Jolene has filled homes with folk-style guitars and Appalachian vocals ever since Dolly Parton first released it in 1974. Around 47 years later, Dolly announced that it was getting a modern remix.

On Twitter, she announced that fans could pre-save the remix before it releases on Friday. The remix was made with Destructo, otherwise known as Gary Richards. He is a DJ whose discography features heavy electronic beats and occasional hard-hitting rap.

He has been named one of EDM's most important figures by Rolling Stone and Billboard, according to his profile. Richards is based in Los Angeles and started organizing dance events in 1991.

He recently released "Shine On" as a single, which fuses electronic instrumentals and upbeat vocals. The preview Dolly released of the Jolene remix includes similar sounds, featuring a plucked electronica guitar.

He got his start fusing rap and trap music with electronica, and now he has combined Appalachia's iconic song with the electronic tones that have gained popularity across the internet.

The remix can be pre-saved online before it releases on Nov. 12. On Twitter, Dolly said the remix is among one of her favorites.