Kelsea Ballerini will soon be the newest member of the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville.

The Knoxville native joins the legendary ranks that include Dolly Parton, Charlie Daniels, Carrie Underwood, Garth Brooks, Reba McEntire, Blake Shelton, and many others.

Speaking of Carrie Underwood -- Ballerini spilled the beans that Underwood will be the one to formally induct her tonight.

10News anchor Beth Haynes is in Nashville to watch Ballerini take center stage at the home of country music.

Ballerini received the surprise invitation back in March from the group Little Big Town, who she had been performing "Girl Crush" with that night at the Opry.

At the end of the song, singer Karen Fairchild added a little flourish of her own... which came with a big surprise.

"Kelsea Ballerini, do you wanna join the Opry," she sang in harmony with the group.

Ballerini let out an enthusiastic 'Yes!' and wiped away tears as the crowd cheered.

"Absolutely unreal. I’ll post more when I have the words, but @opry I love you so much and you will forever be my family," Ballerini tweeted.

She first visited the Opry back when she was 13 with her mother, and says it was always one of her dreams to perform on stage there.

The induction is one of several big moments she'll have this week. On the heels of touring with Kelly Clarkson, she'll be heading out on her 'Miss Me More' tour alongside artist Brett Young with a show in Knoxville on Thursday at the Civic Coliseum.