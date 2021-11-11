Kelsea Ballerini wins her first CMA Award with Kenny Chesney with love letter to Knoxville

Ballerini and Chesney took home two awards Wednesday for their duet "Half of my Hometown," a song inspired by and featuring Knoxville.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Local country artist Kelsea Ballerini earned her first (and second) CMA Award Wednesday in Nashville with a duet she performed with Kenny Chesney that's inspired by their homes of Knoxville.

Before the show began, the CMAs announced Wednesday morning the two took home musical event of the year as well as music video of the year for their new song "Half of my Hometown."

The music video was partially filmed in Fountain City and around Knoxville, featuring spots such as Central High School and downtown Knoxville.