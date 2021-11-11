Kelsea Ballerini wins her first CMA Award with Kenny Chesney with love letter to Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Local country artist Kelsea Ballerini earned her first (and second) CMA Award Wednesday in Nashville with a duet she performed with Kenny Chesney that's inspired by their homes of Knoxville.
Before the show began, the CMAs announced Wednesday morning the two took home musical event of the year as well as music video of the year for their new song "Half of my Hometown."
The music video was partially filmed in Fountain City and around Knoxville, featuring spots such as Central High School and downtown Knoxville.
The two artists gave cheers in a video Chesney posted Wednesday, saying they were happy to win with a song that was personal to them. Chesney congratulated Ballerini on her first big CMA win, with Ballerini commenting that Chesney has been her "hometown hero" and inspiration.