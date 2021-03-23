Live music to return to The Mill and Mine after around 14 months

The Mill and Mine announced that it will host seated, limited-capacity performances starting Friday, April 30.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It has been more than a year since most people have had the chance to groove to live music, due to the pandemic. However, that may change soon.

The Mill and Mine announced Tuesday that live performances were set to return. They said that the shows will be seated, limited-capacity concerts and that tickets would go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

On April 30, Cruz Contreas is set to perform. Organizers said he was going to perform a debut solo album called 'Cosmico.' He is a multi-instrumentalist musician who mostly performs Americana music.

Following him, on June 5, Jerry Douglas is set to perform, featuring Daniel Kimbro. Douglas is a 14-time Grammy winner who incorporates elements of country, bluegrass, rock, jazz, blues and Celtic in his music.

On June 25, Amythyst Kiah is scheduled to perform. Her "Black Myself" project earned a Grammy nomination for Best American Roots song and won song of the year at the 2019 Folk Alliance Internation Awards.

These shows will be the first live music events at The Mill and Mine in over 14 months, officials said.

Officials also said that two, four and six-seat tables are available. There are also limited eight-seat tables available for select events, they said. Contactless ordering and payment are available through QR code at the table. Items will be brought to the table after guests check out on their phones.